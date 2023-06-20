A Reddit user reported that his institution in Bengaluru has allegedly been charging students a “placement fee” of 2.1 per cent of their CTC after they land a job through campus placements. Screenshots of the post, which user ‘PurpleRageX’ published on the Reddit group for Bangalore, has now resulted in media outrage on Twitter.

This fee, which was apparently never mentioned before, is now causing distress to students like the user (@PurpleRageX), who are now entangled in a web of financial commitments.

However, the name of the college has not been disclosed in the post. According to it, the college allegedly demanded payment from the student after placing the person in a company. The student added that the college has withheld the certificates, making it difficult for the person to continue working with the company. The student further said that the institution was not providing any document or a circular where such a clause had been written.

“They are only telling me verbally and forcing me to pay,” wrote the Reddit user.

The student also stated that they were made to pay this amount even though they had no income. The institute in question is New Horizon College of Engineering (NHCE), as per some Reddit users.

In addition, the student claimed that people from earlier batches, who had been placed with different businesses, were charged comparable amounts by the college. The student sought advice on the best course of action.

Some Reddit users suggested that they should post this on Twitter and tag the education minister. Other people mentioned that this is an outright scam and it should be reported.

Sharing his experience, a user said that he graduated from the same college. “I had to pay Rs 10,000 as a placement training fee,” he added.

