Viral: Aviation Ministry's savage response to Twitter user complaining about 'unfair trade practices'

Social media has recently become a platform for everyone to present their views and opinions and communicate with each other. In addition to this, it has also become a means for people to raise their concerns and further reach out to concerned authorities seeking redressal for issues. Twitter is one such platform where social media users tweet on a regular basis and also use the platform to complain about various activities and seek solutions for the same. In a recent example, a man also complained about ‘unfair trade practices’. However, the tweet turned out hilarious and went viral. This happened after the social media user mistakenly tagged the Ministry of Civil Aviation for raising his concerns about Indian trade.

Tagging the official Twitter handle of the Civil Aviation Ministry, the man pointed out the unfair pricing of an electronic device on an online shopping platform. While the tweet invited a plethora of responses along with similar complaints, the Ministry came back with a savage response.

Check the tweet:

We intend to help, but we are busy providing affordable air travel to India.#SabUdenSabJuden https://t.co/ogDImlINJe — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) September 14, 2022

Sharing the product image, the user by the name of Ankur Sharma complained about the high price of iPad Pro 11 which was being priced at Rs 1,76,900, and further asked the Ministry to take action for ‘unfair trade practices’. The Ministry, which literally had no role to play in the matter, didn’t hold back and decided to give a hilarious response that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Claiming that it intended to help the user, the Ministry said, “We intend to help, but we are busy providing affordable air travel to India.”

Civil Aviation Ministry’s response goes viral, leaves internet in splits

As the response went viral, it has garnered over 9,000 likes as well as several comments. Notably, the user who probably wanted to tag the Ministry of Consumer Affairs mistakenly tagged the Civil Aviation Ministry, thus prompting the fun interaction.

One user wrote, “Your admin is worth every penny!”

Your admin is worth every penny! — local Grammar Nazi (@youGrammarNazi) September 14, 2022

Another one wrote, “Golden response.”

Golden response — Anant Roongta 🇮🇳 (@anant773) September 14, 2022

On the other hand, many users also took to the comment section to slam the Ministry for overpriced air tickets among other issues with air travel.

I don’t see any decline in the air fare for thousands of middle class medical students studying in china. If you are claiming about being busy in making low airfare do something for students like other countries (Indonesia, Bangladesh etc) are doing. — Shreya Bhoyar (@Shreyabhoyar23) September 14, 2022

@MoCA_GoI So you intend to help thousands of employees who haven’t been paid salaries as well but you’re busy with airlines to get away with it. — Just Another Av Geek (@Justanavgeek08) September 14, 2022

What are your thoughts on this story?

