It is quite common to see police officers risking their lives to save people or making sincere efforts to maintain law and order situations across cities. However, now in a heart-winning and quick action on the part of a police officer, a cop on duty in Andhra Pradesh recently saved a farmer’s life after the latter suffered a heart attack and collapsed on the road.

The incident took place during a ‘Maha Padayatra’ organised by farmers from Amaravati to Arasavalli. While protesting on his way to Arasavalli, a farmer suddenly collapsed on the Gammon bridge after suffering a heart attack.

However, in a quick response, the police officer deployed at the spot intervened and further performed CPR to save his life.

Andhra cop pumps life back into a farmer part of #AmaravatiMahaPadayatra, wins hearts as the video goes viral. A Farmer suffered a heart attack during the walkathon, witnessing this a police inspector performed CPR which saved his life.#AndhraPradesh @APPOLICE100 pic.twitter.com/TecdP67ZoI — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) October 18, 2022



A life-saving procedure used to restore breathing and heartbeat during a heart attack, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation or CPR is performed for emergency situations as the one mentioned over here. Notably, the officer after providing quick aid to the farmer also called an ambulance and took the person to the hospital.

The video of the same has also gone viral as people widely shared the officer’s timely action. Many also took to the comment section and lauded the cop. A user also commented, “Salute to the cop.”

Apart from that, Andhra Pradesh KV Rajendranath Reddy also appreciated the efforts of the officer.

Amaravati farmers’ ‘Maha Padayatra’

Organised by the farmers of Amaravati, the ‘Maha Padayatra’ has been aimed to keep Amaravati as the state capital. After completing its 37th day, the yatra arrived at Rajahmundry on Tuesday. During this time, the yatra also received the support of several TDP leaders, however, on the other hand, faced opposition from YSRCP activists who arrived with black balloons and also raised slogans to stop the farmers.

