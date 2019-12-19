Violent protests over Citizenship Amendment Act leave two dead in Mangaluru; Section 144 to remain in force till 21 Dec midnight

Two persons died of injuries suffered in violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mangaluru, hospital officials said on Thursday.

They said that at least one of the two dead had been shot. Local government official Sindhu B Rupeh said there had been clashes between stone-throwing crowds and police in Mangaluru since Thursday afternoon, despite restrictions imposed on public gatherings.

Police said protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens turned violent earlier Thursday with demonstrators hurling stones at police personnel leading to lathicharge, police said.

Some of the protesters were holding placards which read 'withdraw CAA and NRC' and 'CAA is against Constitution'.

With stones being hurled, police made a lathicharge to disperse the protesters, police said.

Protesters donning helmets were seen hurling stones at policemen. Shops in the area were shut. There was no traffic movement.

Security has been beefed up at the deputy commissioner's office and other areas of Mangaluru city to avoid untoward incidents. Section 144, which was imposed from Thursday morning, will be in force till 21 December midnight.

Quick reaction team has also been deployed in the city, sources said. Police officials are also monitoring the social media over spreading of rumours and demanding people and students to gather in large numbers to stage protests.

Strict action will be taken by holding groups admins responsible in case such messages are continued to be spread, police said.

With inputs from agencies

