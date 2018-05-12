You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Vinod Tawde says 17 lakh students take Maharashtra aptitude test, commerce top choice

India PTI May 12, 2018 19:07:14 IST

Mumbai: As many as 17.36 lakh students who appeared for Class X examinations this year took part in the "kalchachni" (aptitude) online test and 21 percent of them evinced interest in joining the Commerce stream, state Education Minister Vinod Tawde said on Sunday.

File image of Maharashtra education minister Vinod Tawre. PTI

File image of Maharashtra education minister Vinod Tawre. PTI

The online aptitude test is conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in order check students' inclination towards streams like Arts, Commerce, Technical, Health Sciences, Agriculture and Fine Arts.

Addressing a press conference here, Tawde said that a total of 17,36,104 students participated in the online test and 21 percent wanted to join the Commerce stream.

The test conducted in 2017 had thrown up Fine Arts as the preferred choice of participating students.

Tawde said that the government, from the forthcoming academic year, planned to conduct the test earlier so as to help students in a better way.

"It is an initiative of the State Education Board and the Shyamchi Aai Foundation and has helped students make informed choices for the future," Tawde said.


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 19:07 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent





Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores