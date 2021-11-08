Vinayak Chaturthi 2021: Occasion has roots in folklore about Shiva, Parvati's game night; all you need to know

Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated when Shukla Paksha or the waxing phase of the lunar cycle begins

This year, Vinayaka Chaturthi is being celebrated today, 8 November across the country. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, there are two Chaturthis. One falls after Purnimasi or full moon during Krishna Paksha, known as Sankasthi Chaturthi or Sankathara Chaturthi, while the other falls after Amavasya or new moon day during Shukla Paksha and known as Vinayaka Chaturthi.

The Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day) of the lunar fortnight is important to the devotees of Lord Ganesha. Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated when Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of lunar cycle) begins.

Vinayaka Chaturthi is mostly observed in the month of Bhadrapada. Lord Vinayaka, also known as Lord Ganesha, is worshipped on this day in order to banish all sorrows. People worship Lord Ganesha on Vinayaka Chaturthi and Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi in order to get relief from their difficulties and grief.

History

Legend has it that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati wanted to play a game on the banks of river Narmada but since there was no referee, Lord Shiva created a little boy with his powers. On three consecutive occasions, Goddess Parvati won the game but the boy declared Lord Shiva as the winner. Parvati was enraged and cursed the boy by saying he would live in a swamp. The boy apologised and Parvati asked him to learn about the Ganesh Chaturthi vrat in order to rid himself of the curse. The boy then fasted for 21 days and pleased Lord Ganesha, thereby freeing himself of the curse.

Celebrations

A bath is taken in the morning, following which devotees wear red clothing. Lord Ganesha’s idols, made of gold, silver, and copper, are installed. Next, the aarti of Shri Ganesha is done and vermillion is applied on the idol. The mantra Om Gam Ganapatyai Namah is chanted while offering 21 strands of durva grass (Bermuda grass). Kumkum, haldi, and chandan are also offered while chanting the Gayatri Mantra.

The Panchopchar Puja is also performed where red-colored hibiscus flowers, dhoop, incense, boondi laddoo, paan, bananas are offered. Some laddoos are distributed as prasad and the puja is concluded by offering salutations to Lord Ganesha.

The Shubh Muhurat or auspicious timings during Vinayaka Chaturthi began at 4.21 pm on 7 November and ended at 1.16 pm on 8 November.