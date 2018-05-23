You are here:
Villages in Maharashtra's Nanded district seek merger with Telangana, submit proposal with TRS MLA Bajireddy Govardhan

India PTI May 23, 2018 09:14:51 IST

Mumbai: Several villages from Nanded district in Maharashtra have expressed desire to become part of neighbouring Telangana claiming "neglect" by successive governments of their home state for the "last 70 years".

The villages have claimed that they are deprived of even basic amenities like roads and water.

Baburao Kadam, a sarpanch of one of the villages in Dharmabad tehsil in Nanded, located 575 kilometre away from Mumbai, on Tuesday visited Telangana's Nizamabad district and handed over a proposal of their demand to local TRS MLA Bajireddy Govardhan.

File image of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. AFP

When contacted, Nanded district guardian minister Ramdas Kadam said he would first look into the details before commenting on the issue.

Baburao Kadam said, "There are some 40 villages out of 55 in Dharmabad tehsil of Nanded district that have been neglected for years. No state government in last 70 years has helped us or provided any infrastructure. Hence, we submitted our proposal for integration with Telangana to the TRS MLA".

He said facilities currently available in neighbouring villages in Telangana are much better than in Maharashtra.

"We have support of some 40 villages and their sarpanchs who wish to be a part of Telangana rather than Maharashtra," Baburao Kadam said.


