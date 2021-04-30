As devotees worship Lord Ganesha to get relief from their sorrows, agonies and troubles, a day-long fast is observed

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious festival which is observed in the month of Chaitra. This year, it is being celebrated on 30 April. On this special day, devotees of Lord Ganesha keep a fast on the Chaturthi Tithi and break it only after seeing the moon in the evening.

The word Sankashti means deliverance and devotees believe that if they pray to Lord Ganesha for a happy and hurdle free life, it will be granted. On this day, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as Dukhharta (remover of sorrow) and Vighnaharta (the one who eliminates troubles).

According to Amavasyant and Purnimant calendar, today marks the day of Chaturthi Tithi of Chaitra and Krishna Paksha.

Vikata Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat 2021 tithi

- The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 10.09 pm on 29 April and ends at 7.09 pm on 30 April

- The Moon is expected to rise at 10.48 pm

According to Hindu scriptures, the moonrise timings play a great significance in this festival because the fast is concluded only after offering Arghya to the Moon God.

Significance of Vikata Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi

As devotees worship Lord Ganesha to get relief from their sorrows, agonies and troubles, a day-long fast is observed. On this auspicious day, devotees perform Ganesha Puja.

Meanwhile, Vikata Sankashti Vrat is the first Sankashti day of the Hindu Lunar Year which begins with the Chaitra month, as per the Amavasyant calendar. Those who follow the Purnimant calendar celebrate the festival in Vaishakha month. But the date remains the same, and only the names of the months are different.

Devotees also believe that women facing fertility issues, get blessed by Lord Ganesha during this time. So, the women, who plan to conceive, keep the Vikata Sankashti Vrat. Also, couples who are dealing with marital discord can attain harmony by observing the day and following a few practices.