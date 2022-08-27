India

The viewers can spot the danger when some glimpses of crocodiles show up from the water

FP Trending August 27, 2022 16:41:53 IST
Video of rescue boat saving child from crocodile-infested river shivers internet

A boy struggling to save himself from a crocodile in the Chambal River. Image courtesy: News18

We come across several videos on social media which are enough to give the feel of a thriller movie. Recently, an IRS officer, Dr Bhageerath Choudhary, shared a bone-chilling video on his Twitter handle with the same taste. Though he claimed that the scene was sighted at Chambal Rival, the location is not confirmed. The short video features a brave boy and a team of rescue persons on a boat. It grabbed the eyeballs of internet users and went viral in no time.

Apart from the actual location, the exact date of the occurrence is also unknown. The 30-second-long footage shows a child seeking help at the top of his voice while drowning in a crocodile-infested river. He is seen struggling with the extreme current of the river. The viewers can spot the danger when some glimpses of crocodiles show up from the water.

The boy did not lose hope and managed to be floated as long as the boat of the rescue personnel got his reach. The situation till the rescue personnel finally comes closer to him, is enough to give goosebumps to the viewers. In the climax of the clip, a man from the boat gives his hand to the victim and takes him successfully up on the boat.

In the caption of the video, Choudhary wrote, “This is a real heroic deed. Chambal river, crocodiles and the fighter kid. Salute to the rescue team.” Since being shared, the gripping clip has earned as many as 3.5 lakh views on Twitter and more than 15,000 viewers have liked it so far. Along with the urgency of the team, the boy has earned much appreciation for his bravery. People lauded him for keeping himself calm till the rescue operation was done.

A user acknowledged the courage of the boy and said, “Those many crocodiles. I would have given up already. Thank god he got rescued.”

Another one gave credit to both the boy and the team by noting, “Hats off to Valiant Kid and rescue team.”

A person marked it as “a close call.”

An individual explained, “They are gharials (not crocodiles) & they generally don’t attack humans.”

Following the pinned comment, Choudhury clarified the fact that the source is not confirmed and said, “Some say that this video is not from Chambal. Irrespective of the source of this video, undoubtedly it is the most heroic act. Any other info about the source? Please share.” However, no commenter managed to provide any relevant information.

