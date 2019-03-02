Video of Pakistani man leaving house to 'kill Hindus' goes viral; Indians, Pakistanis join hands in trolling him on Twitter

A video of a Pakistani man storming out of his home with the stated intention to go to the India-Pakistan border and "kill Hindus" went viral on Twitter on Friday. The video of the man, who is reportedly from Sialkot, was originally posted by one @AzamJamil53.

Soon after the video was shared, netizens from both India and Pakistan were quick to point out the comical nature of the video and make light of it. The man can be seen raging through his porch and backyard, reaching a garage as if to ride on a car to the border. He is also seen carrying a rifle and a handgun, though it is not clear whether these are loaded or real.

The development comes in the wake of tensions between the two nations beginning to de-escalate after Pakistan announced that it would let Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, an IAF pilot it captured earlier this week, return. Abhinandan crossed the Wagah-Attari border on Friday.

Mere dhol sipaya. Tenu rab diya rakha'n. Kapre te badal lenda!!! pic.twitter.com/FYZC3VRUf8 — Azam Jamil (@AzamJamil53) March 1, 2019

The video elicited a spate of sarcastic responses from Twitter users, including actor Gul Panag. Some jokingly warned that the man would not be released in a gesture similar to that of Pakistan's, should he be caught.

Is he one of those war mongering journalists who was asked to " go fight on the border " ? — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) March 1, 2019

Boss, Uber se chalay jatay, apni Corolla mein ja rahe hu? How brave are you! pic.twitter.com/UzOs9NUF49 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) March 1, 2019

Fair warning, if we capture him, we're keeping him — Indian Army Rocks (@sacho_patidar) March 1, 2019

Hamare pas pahle se hi Do bade joker hain, ise apne pas hi rakho. — Aditya Chaudhary (@hrypr) March 1, 2019

Hahahah! The caption had me in splits! What a namoona! That aunty in the background was like, "Honey, you're better off out at the border! Just leave already!" ‍♀️ Someone should check if he's reached there yet or not!! — Fatima Ali Khan (@fatimakhan) March 2, 2019

We are going to send our best drunkards to receive him. — ribiy (@ribiy3) March 1, 2019

