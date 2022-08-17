Video of military unit changing station leaves internet teary-eyed

The video shows a special military train with an open roof carrying a battalion and many essential items. Amidst huge containers, some of the army personnel can be seen cooking food in big utensils

Time and again, we have heard about the struggles of military personnel either through stories or via reenactment of incidents in movies. However, rarely we got an opportunity to witness the Indian Army’s efforts through our own eyes. Making that possible, the internet recently has brought forth an overwhelming video of a military unit ‘relocating station’, and social media users can’t hold back their tears. The touching video came to light after Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, a retired General Officer of the Indian Army, dropped it on his official Twitter account, early on 17 August. The video has been making rounds on the internet, and chances are very high that it will leave you emotional.

Leaving the internet teary-eyed, KJS Dhillon shared the video with the caption that read, “This is how a military special train moves when a unit is relocating from one station to another. Have written about its nitty gritty and the fun involved in my book in detail. Jai Hind.” The now-viral video shows a special military train with an open roof carrying a battalion and many essential items. Amidst huge containers, some of the army personnel can be seen cooking food in big utensils, which as per KJS Dhillon tastes amazing.

Originally, the video was shared by Twitter user Agorl Ethaana. While posting the video on 16 August, she wrote in the caption, “I can’t hold my tears,” which is a common expression from innumerable internet users.

As soon as many revealed that the video had left them teary-eyed, Lt General was quick enough to respond to them that this journey between different units is quite fun. Few military men took to the comments section to reveal that it is more like a 'picnic' for them.

One user commented, “Sir, why can't proper food be provided to Jawans in railway stations through IRCTC or other authorities?? Feels sad seeing them working like this.” Responding to this Lt General commented, “Our own cooked food is much better than the option you gave.” Another user commented, “True I also can't hold my tears.” To this, KJS Dhillon replied, “Sir, it’s a very routine activity and absolutely fun at the same time.” So far, the video has been played over 11,000 times and has garnered more than 1,000 likes.

