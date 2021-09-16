In the latest video, mango ice cream is mixed with chaat, finishing off the dish by sprinkling cheese on it. The video of the recipe went viral and left several social media users feeling disgusted.

It seems fusion dishes and strange recipe combinations are the latest trends to go viral on social media. Recently, the combination of Maggi with milkshake and gulab jamuns with Old Monk made headlines. Now, another video of a bizarre food combination has surfaced.

In the latest video, mango ice cream is mixed with chaat, finishing off the dish by sprinkling cheese on it. The video of the recipe went viral and left several social media users disgusted.

The video, filmed in Vadodara, showcases a twist on the famous Gujarati street food dabeli. The dish, which is a sweet and spicy version of vada pav, was given a cold and cheesy take by a street vendor.

The man first fries bread slices after dipping them in coconut water mixed with turmeric. After layering the bread with sauces and chopped dry fruits, the vendor adds slices of mango dolly ice cream on top. He then grates cheese on top of the dish and finishes off by adding more ice cream in the end.

The 3.48-minute video has gone viral, garnering over 4 lakh views on Instagram to date.

Many social media users were left feeling revolted on viewing the clip. Several commented that this particular food combination took things too far, even arguing that the dish could be considered as dabeli in any way. Many users also joked about adding ingredients such as aloe vera, chocolate, or chilli flakes to the dish. However, some users also wanted to try the dish, making the case that it might actually taste good.

This is not the first strange food combination that has left Internet users gaping.

Recently, a dish combining Maggi with milkshake surfaced online. The dish featured two tall glasses of milk topped by Maggi. The image had started a debate over whether experimenting with the instant noodles in every dish had reached a limit.