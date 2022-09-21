There is no denying the fact that the desi love for jugaad makes one hell of trending online content. And why not? After all, creativity is a rare find. With that being said, in a bid to get respite from the scorching heat, a man has come up with a uniquely quirky idea.

Walking on the streets of Uttar Pradesh, a man sporting a sadhu’s look was seen donning a helmet with a solar panel and a fan attached to it. Yes, you read that right. Making heads turn and grabbing all the attention, the man’s innovative jugaad came to light after a Twitter user shared it online.

In the video, the person who is recording the footage can be heard quizzing the man about his portable innovation. The man, who has donned an all saffron look, can be seen wearing a yellow helmet that is usually used at construction sites.

On the yellow helmet, he has placed a solar panel, which is connected to a small table fan. The fan is affixed in a manner that air will always be blown on the face of the person who wears it.

The video also shows the man explaining his peculiar solar-powered helmet fan. When he is questioned about the working of his innovation, the man can be heard saying that it works best when the sun is at its peak. However, the speed of the fan dwindles, when the man steps under some shade.



The man can also be heard saying that his unique fan keeps him cool during the scorching heat. Now, the video has been continuously buzzing over the internet, since it was shared. Several social media users are praising the man for coming up with such an innovation. However, many wondered if the weight on his head is worth the air that he receives. One user commented, “Ingenious invention. Just wondering if the load on his head is worth the cooling relief?”

Ingenious invention. Just wondering the load on the head is worth the cooling relief? https://t.co/pGwO9tnWUa — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 20, 2022



Few believed it to be a confluence of religion and science.



One suggested that the innovation can be put to great use, especially for farmers and labourers who work under the sun continuously.

भविष्य में इसका किसानों और मजदूरों के लिये बेहतर उपयोग हो सकता है। — Ankit Pal (@ankitpal000) September 20, 2022



So far the video has been played more than 21,000 times and has garnered over five hundred likes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.