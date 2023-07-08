In a shocking incident, a video has now gone viral featuring a man standing by the door of a moving train and using a belt to hit passengers onboard another moving train. The incident caught on camera took place as the train passed through Bihar. It was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name, ‘I_DEV_1993’. As per the post, the user tried to draw the rail authority’s attention to the man’s wickedness.

As well, the user warned that the purposeless hitting could even result in a fatal accident, as passengers would lose balance and fall off. Union Railway Minister and Gaya Police were tagged in the post. The user requested ‘strict action’ against such ‘anti-social terrorists.’

The post was shared a day ago and attracted over 4 lakh views. It garnered over 4,500 likes. Several users commented on the post.

Hearing no reply as the hours passed, the user who originally posted the clip commented: “I am surprised that the railway officials haven’t taken cognizance of the matter yet nor replied that they will investigate the matter. Blessed be the Lord.”

Soon, the Twitter handle of East Central Railway, under the Ministry of Railways, addressed the issue. ECR wrote: “Thanks for letting us know. Action is being taken.”

अवगत कराने के लिए धन्यवाद, कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित की जा रही है। — East Central Railway (@ECRlyHJP) July 7, 2023

With its headquarters in Bihar’s Hajipur, the ECR is one of six new zones created by the Ministry of Railways in 1996. The district is located approximately 25 kilometres by road and 33 kilometres by rail from Patna Junction, Bihar’s capital.

Another user said: “And sitting on the footplate is totally legal and ethical, isn’t it? This person saves their lives. You must have heard, “लातों के भूत बातों से नहीं मानते” That applies here.”

And sitting on the footplate is totally legal and a very ethical thing, isn’t it? This person is saving their lives. You must have heard, “लातों के भूत बातों से नहीं मानते” That applies here. — AD (@RoamRoamMeOm) July 8, 2023

“Please take serious action and post an update on Twitter so such things won’t repeat again. Thank you,” mentioned a third user.

Pls take serious action and post an update on Twitter so such things won't repeat again

Thank you — Pratap Takarhede (@PptPratap) July 7, 2023

A fourth stated: “Please ensure visible action so it is an example for everyone.”

please ensure visible action so it will be an example for everyone — Kick Leftist (@KickLeftist) July 8, 2023

Several other people pointed out that he was a psychopath. For him, treatment must be accompanied by punishment.