With the advent of ‘Digital India’, online payments and going cashless have become the trend of the time as online payment platforms come to the forefront of the digital payment revolution in the country. The widespread use of online payments in almost every sector has not only brought convenience to people but has also reduced the complications of carrying cash in public places. From people carrying out small businesses to bigger ones, everyone has started going in with the trend, and thereafter it is not very uncommon to see QR code options at small street food stalls for making payments.

While people usually make digital payments for paying off their purchases, now we have come across an incident where the option came in as a solution for a wedding ritual. A man during a wedding made use of digital payment for paying ‘shagun’ to a drummer playing at the occasion.

The video has been shared widely on social media and is going viral already. As the clip plays, it shows the groom being welcomed as many gathered around him to dance to the beats of the dhol. During this while, a guest following a customary tradition swirls his phone instead of cash around the groom’s head and then proceeds to the drummer to pay him the amount of money.

To our surprise, the drummer also had a QR code attached to his dhol.

Watch:



Notably, the video also grabbed the attention of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who shared it on his Twitter handle. Lauding the expansion of the government’s Digital India vision, he wrote, “Digital Shagun in marriage. Expansion of Digital India.”

As soon as the video was shared, people took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “A good sign. Now carts, street vendors, boot polish, and vegetable vendors are doing digital transactions… Great.”

So far, the video has amassed over 3.5 lakh views and the numbers keep rising. Several likes and comments have also been showered on the post.

