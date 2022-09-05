India

Video of doctor performing CPR on patient, who collapsed, goes viral

The incident, which took place in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, was recorded on the CCTV of the clinic and shared by Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik on 5 September

FP Trending September 05, 2022 22:54:34 IST
Video of doctor performing CPR on patient, who collapsed, goes viral

Representational image. AFP

Time and again, experts have stressed the importance of spreading awareness about cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). It is crucial to learn how to perform CPR, as you never know when you skill might be needed.

With that being said, a video that is doing the rounds on the internet is a case in point. The footage shows a doctor saving the life of a man who suddenly fell unconscious. The video of the incident, which was recorded on the CCTV of the clinic, was posted by Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik on 5 September.

The incident, which took place in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, is a true example of how a quick intervention can save someone’s life and prove to be a blessing for the patient as well as his family.

While posting the video, the Rajya Sabha MP wrote in the caption, “This video shows an example of a real-life hero living in our midst. Dr Arjun Adnaik, one of the best cardiologists, from Kolhapur saved a patient’s life. I applaud such honourable and virtuous heroes.” The  video opens by showing two men, who appear to be father and son, sitting in the cardiologist’s clinic and discussing something. Just after a few seconds, the father starts feeling uneasy, and then he starts feeling faint.

On realising that he isn’t feeling well and is losing consciousness, the father can be seen tapping the table twice to gain the doctor’s attention. Dr Arjun, after witnessing his condition, rushes toward his chair and starts performing CPR. After a few attempts, the man regains consciousness, and becomes stable.

While innumerable social media users praised the doctor for his quick action, some have claimed it was “staged”. One user commented, “The patient taps the desk in front of him to alert the doctor and then suffers an attack. Doctor gives CPR and the patient comes back to senses, the doctor becomes relaxed. Looks like it's all staged.”

Some even informed the people, who were skeptical of the video, that the clip isn’t fake.

Few also claimed that CPR should be added to the school curriculum. Another commented, “Basics of life-saving, cardiology, lifesaving should be included in schools, its matter of seconds”

So far the video has been played more than 60,000 times and has garnered over 5,000 likes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 05, 2022 22:54:34 IST

TAGS:

also read

Watch: Punjabi Family performs Bhangra to cheer up bedridden elderly
India

Watch: Punjabi Family performs Bhangra to cheer up bedridden elderly

The now-viral video shows a family performing bhangra to the hit Punjabi number by Mista Baaz and Sharry Maan- 3 peg

This boy’s balancing act is unbeatable
World

This boy’s balancing act is unbeatable

This remarkable video has broken the Internet with over 800,000 views on Twitter. Netizens have praised the child’s talent and mind-blowing balance

England's Barmy Army shares video of little boy's bowling skills; internet impressed
First Cricket News

England's Barmy Army shares video of little boy's bowling skills; internet impressed

England’s Barmy Army shared the video with the caption, “No footwork…” followed by a laughing emoji. The clip has garnered over 600,000 views.