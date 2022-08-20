Video of bizarre garlic ice cream baffles internet users

The internet has brought forth a video, wherein a man can be seen making popsicles with garlic cloves.

There is no denying the fact that it is hard to beat the fan following of ice cream. And why not? One not only needs to compete with its taste but also with the versatility of countless flavours. Now, while we were trying to get over all the cruelties that Maggi has faced in the name of experiments, the internet has yet again brought forth a baffling combination including ice cream. Time and again, we have seen a fruit being transformed into a flavour of ice cream, but we have rarely witnessed a vegetable doing so. Making even that possible, the internet has brought forth a clip wherein a man can be seen making popsicles with garlic cloves.

While the video shocked the social media users, a nutritionist named Megha, who reacted to the video, was stunned by the combination. While mixing her reel with the original video, Megha wrote in the caption, “Garlic ice cream,” and ended with two puking emoticons. In the original video, blogger Scotts Reality can be seen making garlic popsicles. Firstly he poured water into a small cup full of garlic cloves and then went on to freeze it. Later to that, the blogger proceeded further and even tasted the garlic popsicles. Reacting to the video, the nutritionist couldn’t stop but comment that she has never seen something like this.



Megha can be heard saying that she has seen "people making garlic chutney, garlic sabzi, but who makes garlic ice cream?’ Needless to say, the video has left the internet amazed. Hands down this is the weirdest combination one can come across. Acknowledging the same one user jokingly commented, “Stop raping food,” and ended with a laughing emoticon. Another user commented, “Jisko garlic pasand hoga wahi bana sakta hai ye (The one who likes garlic can only make this.)” So far the video has been played over 13 million times and has garnered more than 217,000 likes.