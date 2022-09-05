Recently, an adorable video of a little girl asking a female cop for her stick, is making rounds on the internet.

Are you looking for a reason to smile? Then, you have landed on the right page. In today’s dose of heartwarming content, the internet has brought forth a video of a 20-month-old baby, who will surely melt your heart. Recently, an adorable video of a little girl asking a female cop for her stick is making rounds on the internet. The video, which has taken the internet by storm, was posted by an Instagram page called Kanishka Bishnoi which is apparently the name of the toddler. And it won’t be wrong to say that this video is one of the cutest things on the internet today. Moreover, it will surely end your Monday blues.

Now Kanishka’s account is managed by her parents, who while posting the video wrote in the caption, “Wait for it,” and ended with a couple of laughing emoticons. The now-viral video opens by showing the Mumbai police department’s female cop standing on a footpath, while little Kanishka can be seen reaching for her stick. Surprised by Kanishka’s demands and pointing out that a baby isn’t afraid of a cop, the female official can be heard saying, “Maine first time aise dekha hai. (I am seeing this for the first time.)” Then Kanishka can be seen walking away from the cop, but as soon as she brings her stick down, Kanishka comes running back to take it from her hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KANISHKA BISHNOI💫 (@kanishka_bish)

When the cop asks her why she needs a stick, Kanishka, who hasn’t developed her speech still, can be seen enacting that she wants to hit someone. This left the cop and the person behind the camera in splits. The video is constantly buzzing over the internet, with its comments section flooded with social media users’ adorable reactions.

One user commented, “I was feeling low before this video.. but now I’m smiling…. Like mad,” and ended with a couple of red heart emoticons. While several users were singing praises about Kanishka’s cuteness, many dropped innumerable laughing emoticons. So far the video has been played more than 10 million times and has garnered over 662 thousand likes.

