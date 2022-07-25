VicKat Life Threat: Police arrest struggling actor who wanted to marry Katrina Kaif

The accused has been identified as Manvinder Singh and is a struggling actor and a big fan of Katrina Kaif

Mumbai: A man has been arrested for giving death threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Manvinder Singh and is a struggling actor and a big fan of Katrina Kaif, India Today reported.

Manvinder Singh is from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and wanted to marry Katrina. For the last few months, he was constantly troubling her on social media, police said.

The accused used to post edited videos and pictures of him with the actress on Instagram.

The Santacruz police have registered an FIR against the man under Indian Penal Code Sections 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 354-D (stalking).

Earlier in June, an unsigned letter issuing threats to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was found near the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai. Recently, Salman applied for a weapon license for self-protection in view of the threat letter he received from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, ANI reported.

"Actor Salman Khan applied for a weapon license for self-protection at the Mumbai Police, after he recently received a threat letter," said the Mumbai Police.

Notably, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan had received a death threat on 5 June, days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on 29 May. Salim Khan's security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where Salim Khan goes for his routine morning jog.

(With inputs from agencies)

