New Delhi: Vishva Hindu Parishad has released helpline numbers for Hindus being threatened or victimised by Islamic fundamentalists over their posts on social media.

Taking to Twitter, VHP said, "Hindus under threat or victimized by jihadist forces may approach our Bajrang dal Helpline numbers or their respective areas.. Numbers for rest of the states will be released soon."

Hindus under threat or victimized by jihadist forces may approach our Bajrang dal Helpline numbers or their respective areas..

Numbers for rest of the states will be released soon ..

बजरंग दल हेल्पलाइन: pic.twitter.com/HAFKqcv0HJ — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) July 8, 2022

The list comprises around 20 phone numbers from different regions across states with names and contact numbers of in-charges in these areas.

In a video message released earlier, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain claimed efforts are being made to create an atmosphere of terror in the country since the brutal killing of Umesh Kolhe in Maharashtra’s Amravati and Kanhaiya Lal at Udaipur in Rajasthan.

"People are being threatened for their social media posts," he alleged.

“The entire world is fed up with Islamic fundamentalism, but for the last few days, their poison is spreading fast. In the manner Amravati’s Umesh Kolhe and Udaipur’s Kanhaiya Lal were killed, the entire world is shaken.

“After these two incidents, the way efforts are being made to spread violence and create an atmosphere of terror in the country is a matter of grave concern,” he said.

“If a post is not liked, death threat be given? Hindu society will not tolerate it,” he said.

On behalf of the VHP, Jain appealed to members of the “Hindu society” to immediately lodge a complaint with police whenever such threats are made to them.

“If police does not take action, the activists of VHP’s youth wing Bajrang Dal will always be ready to help you,” he said.

Kanhaiyya Lal was hacked to death by two Muslim men in Rajasthan’s Udaipur over his post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. In the videos that were recorded by the killers themselves, one could see the two men enter the tailor’s shop posing as customers and attacked him with a knife.

In the latter part of the video, the victim could be heard crying and screaming while he was beheaded with a raw knife by the men. The tailor’s body covered in plastic was seen lying outside his shop with blood overflowing on the streets.

Kolhe, a chemist living in Maharashtra’s Amravati, was murdered by four Muslim assailants while he was returning from his pharmacy one night. After initial reports said the murder was committed with the intention of robbery, police later revealed that the killing was linked to a social media post from Kolhe in support of Nupur Sharma. The case is now being investigated by the NIA.

