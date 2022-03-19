VHP condemns attack on ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh

The incident, which took place on Friday, comes a few months following a series of attacks on minority religious places in Bangladesh that took place last October

New Delhi: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday condemned the attack at the ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka and urged international organisations including the UN to take cognizance of the recent attacks against Hindus in the country.

"Recently, preparations for the full moon festival were going on at the famous Radhakanta temple located in Dhaka. It is very unfortunate that more than 200 Jihadis attacked and vandalized idols and assaulted the attendees. This is not the first time that such an incident is taking place in Bangladesh. There is not a single festival that Hindus would not have organized under the shadow of fear," International Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Surendra Jain told ANI.

The ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka was vandalized by alleged extremist elements on Thursday. The incident comes a few months following a series of attacks on minority religious places in Bangladesh that took place last October.

The senior VHP leader has urged that the Bangladesh government and administration should address their concerns.

