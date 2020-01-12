Veteran PTI journalist Babul Baruah dies at 80 following prolonged illness; was associated with agency for nearly 40 years

Guwahati: Veteran PTI journalist Babul Baruah, who was associated with the premier news agency for nearly 40 years, has died following a prolonged illness.

He was 80.

Baruah joined PTI in 1966 at its Guwahati bureau before he was transferred to Itanagar to establish the Arunachal Pradesh office.

He served at PTI's eastern region headquarters in Kolkata during the '80s and was subsequently posted in Aizwal, covering Mizoram when the state was reeling under insurgency.

Baruah also served at PTI's Silchar office, and then at Shillong from where he retired in 2002.

Suffering from kidney failure and cardiac problems for the last few years, Baruah died on Saturday in Pune where he was living with his son.

He is survived by wife, a son and two daughters.

