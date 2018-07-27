You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Veteran Kerela politician Cherkalam Abdullah dies at 76: Pinarayi Vijayan says leader pioneered development projects

India Press Trust of India Jul 27, 2018 19:19:28 IST

Kasaragod: Senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and former Kerala minister, Cherkalam Abdullah, passed away after a prolonged illness.

He was 76 and was undergoing treatment for heart ailment.

File photo of veteran Kerala politician Cherkalam Abdullah. Twitter@Cherkalam

File photo of veteran Kerala politician Cherkalam Abdullah. Twitter@Cherkalam

The Muslim League leader had been admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru for the last two weeks and was discharged on Thursday night.

The end came at his home on Friday morning, party sources said.

Abdullah, a prominent leader of the Opposition Congress-led UDF in north Kerala, is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

A four-time MLA from Manjeswaram in Kasaragod district, Abdullah was the local self-development minister in the AK Antony cabinet from 2001-2004.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Abdullah, who had represented Manjeswaram four times since 1987, was at the forefront in taking up development projects for Kasaragod district.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, IUML leader, PK Kunhalikutty, MP, UDF convenor, PP Thankachan, were among those who condoled his death.


Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 19:19 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores