Veteran Kerela politician Cherkalam Abdullah dies at 76: Pinarayi Vijayan says leader pioneered development projects

Kasaragod: Senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and former Kerala minister, Cherkalam Abdullah, passed away after a prolonged illness.

He was 76 and was undergoing treatment for heart ailment.

The Muslim League leader had been admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru for the last two weeks and was discharged on Thursday night.

The end came at his home on Friday morning, party sources said.

Abdullah, a prominent leader of the Opposition Congress-led UDF in north Kerala, is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

A four-time MLA from Manjeswaram in Kasaragod district, Abdullah was the local self-development minister in the AK Antony cabinet from 2001-2004.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Abdullah, who had represented Manjeswaram four times since 1987, was at the forefront in taking up development projects for Kasaragod district.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, IUML leader, PK Kunhalikutty, MP, UDF convenor, PP Thankachan, were among those who condoled his death.