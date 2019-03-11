Journalist seeks police inquiry into Raj Thackeray's claim about possibility of another 'Pulwama-like' attack

Mumbai: Veteran journalist and lawyer S Balakrishnan has sought a police inquiry into Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's claim of another "Pulwama-like" terror attack before the Lok Sabha polls.

Balakrishnan on Sunday submitted a written complaint to the Chembur police station, demanding an inquiry under relevant laws into the claim made by the MNS chief about a possible terror attack in the country, police said Monday.

Citing media reports, Balakrishnan said Thackeray had said, "Mark my words there will be yet another Pulwama-like incident in the country".

According to the application, Thackeray is a senior and responsible politician, whose statements should be taken seriously.

He appears to be certain of a repeat of the Pulwama- type terror attack that took place on 14 February and resulted in the killing of at least 40 CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir, the journalist-lawyer said.

The police should record Thackeray's statement and inquire into his claim, said Balakrishnan.

"We have received the application of the journalist in connection with the remarks of MNS president Raj Thackeray," said an official of the Chembur police station.

