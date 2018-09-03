Venkaiah Naidu sets record for all vice-presidents of India, visits 28 states in first year of office

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who completed his first year in office on 11 August, set a record for Vice-Presidents of India for visiting 28 of 29 states in the country during his term in office. He was supposed to visit the 29th state, Sikkim, but the trip was cancelled once he reached Bagdogra airport in West Bengal due to bad weather, reported The Hindu.

In yet another record engagement, he visited all the seven north-eastern states during this period, his office said in a 'round up' of the year in office, reports have said. To mark the occasion, the official account of the Vice President Secretariat tweeted five tweets of M Venkaiah Naidu’s one year in office with the hashtag #VPIVenkaiahAtOne. The tweets gave a summary of Naidu's outreach during the last one year.

Highlighting the focus of his engagements, 60 percent of the total of 313 major outdoor events of Naidu during the last one year were related to students and youth, farmers, science and research and culture. He visited 56 Universities and addressed 29 convocations urging the students and youth to look forward to the future with a sense of confidence seizing the emerging opportunities within and outside the country as complete individuals rooted in Indian cultural ethos while at the same time imbibing modern vision.

The vice-president also visited 15 leading centres of science and research in the country for interacting with scientists and researchers and urging them to compete with the best in the world and to aim at focussing their efforts to better the lives of common people by taking the outcomes of the laboratories to the lands and the people.

Through his 60 domestic visits outside Delhi and 313 major outdoor events and daily engagements of over 12, Naidu has reached out to over 450 countrymen everyday during the last one year motivating them towards inspired actions.

On his sole foreign visit, Naidu visited three Latin American countries of Guatemala, Panama and Peru and held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral and multilateral issues with the Presidents and senior ministers of those countries. He was the first high-level dignitary from India to visit Guatemala and Panama. He also met in Delhi 22 visiting foreign leaders including the Presidents of Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, the Prime Ministers of Nepal, Cambodia and Italy.

Naidu launched his book, 'Moving on...Moving forward: A year in office' on Sunday. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former prime ministers — Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Rajya Sabha's deputy leader of Opposition Anand Sharma.

