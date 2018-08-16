Venkaiah Naidu, Amit Shah visit AIIMS to enquire about former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited AIIMS on Thursday to enquire about the condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been undergoing treatment at the premier institute.

Vajpayee's condition is critical and he continues to be on advanced life-support system. BJP chief Amit Shah, union health minister JP Nadda, is at AIIMS, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Dharmendra Pradhan are expected to visit the premier medical institute soon.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit AIIMS at 10.30. The 93-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on 11 June with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

The veteran BJP leader, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS last evening to enquire about the condition of Vajpayee.