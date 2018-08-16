You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Venkaiah Naidu, Amit Shah visit AIIMS to enquire about former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health

India Press Trust of India Aug 16, 2018 10:42:34 IST

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited AIIMS on Thursday to enquire about the condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been undergoing treatment at the premier institute.

File image of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Reuters

File image of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Reuters

Vajpayee's condition is critical and he continues to be on advanced life-support system. BJP chief Amit Shah, union health minister JP Nadda, is at AIIMS, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Dharmendra Pradhan are expected to visit the premier medical institute soon.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit AIIMS at 10.30. The 93-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on 11 June with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

The veteran BJP leader, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS last evening to enquire about the condition of Vajpayee.


Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 10:42 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






3 amazing art apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores