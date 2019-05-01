Venezuela National Guard vehicle runs over protesters in Caracas: Reuters TV

CARACAS (Reuters) - A Venezuelan National Guard vehicle ran over protesters outside a military base in Caracas, who were throwing stones and hitting vehicles with sticks after opposition leader Juan Guaido called on members of the military to rise up, Reuters television images showed.

(Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.