India

The police bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two policemen fell into a deep gorge between Chandanwari and Pahalgam

FP Staff August 16, 2022 12:37:02 IST
Representational image. ANI

New Delhi: A vehicle carrying Indo-Tibetan Border Police(ITBP) jawans met with an accident in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam. Six jawans have been killed in the accident and many are feared to be injured.

The incident took place when the vehicle rolled down the road in Frislan area in Pahalgam. The jawans were deputed in the area for Amarnath Yatra.

According to reports, the vehicle was carrying 39 personnel (37 from ITBP and 2 from J&K Police). The troops were on their way from Chandanwari to Pahalgam.

"Six ITBP personnel died on the spot, many others sustained grievous injuries. Twenty-five ITBP personnel and two policemen were also injured in the accident," said an official.

More details waited.

Updated Date: August 16, 2022 12:37:02 IST

