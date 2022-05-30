Vat Savitri Vrat: Significance, timing and all you need to know about its rituals

The Vat Savitri Vrat is said to be dedicated to Devi Savitri, who had made Yamaraj (God of death) infuse life into her dead husband's body

Vat Savitri Vrat is marked annually on the new moon day of Krishna Paksha. Dedicated to Devi Savitri, the Vat Savitri Vrat is observed for the husband's well-being.

Women on this day worship the Banyan tree and tie a sacred thread around its trunk. They observe a fast and pray for the well-being of their husband. This year, the occasion falls today, 30 May.

The Vat Savitri Vrat is said to be dedicated to Devi Savitri, who had made Yamaraj (God of death) infuse life into her dead husband's body. Since then, Savitri is considered to be a devout wife who braved and tricked Yamaraj to save her husband, Satyawan's life.

Here is the Puja Vidhi?

- This day, women who fast get up early in the morning, take a bath and dress up in clean clothes.

- Women get dressed in the best way possible with 16 shringaar.

- Gather all the puja items in a bamboo or cane basket.

- Then they worship the banyan tree during an auspicious time.

- First they offer water to the tree roots and apply some Kumkum.

- The incense sticks and lamps are lit at the time of worship and then offer sweets to the tree.

- Offer salutations to Lord Ganesha before starting the puja.

- The thread of raw cotton is wrapped around the banyan tree.

- While taking the rounds around the banyan tree, pray for the good health of their husband.

- After the prayers, the Vat Savitri katha is heard.

What is the Vat Savitri Vrat story?

A woman named Savitri gets married to a man named Satyavan. Savitri and her husband live happily after their marriage. But after some years Narad Rishi comes and tells Savitri that her husband will not live a long life and would die in the next few days. Savitri gets nervous on hearing this and prays to Narad Muni for Satyavan’s long life. Narad Muni tells her that it is not possible. He asks her to go to the banyan tree when her husband’s health starts deteriorating.

A few days later, Satyavan’s health starts to deteriorate and Savitri takes her husband near the banyan tree, where he dies. After some time, Yamraj comes there to take the soul out of his body. Yamraj takes the soul towards the south while Savitri watched it. Savitri starts going after Yamraj since an Indian woman’s life is incomplete without her husband, she believes.

Savitri follows Yamraj and when he asks her not to she says that she would accompany her husband wherever he goes and does not agree to stop even after much persuasion. In the end, Yamraj asks Savitri to make a wish but stop following them from there. Savitri agrees and makes a wish of becoming a mother. Yamraj grants her wish.

When Yamraj starts to walk after that, Savitri asks how would she become a mother since he was taking her husband. Hearing this, Yamraj tells her that a husband who has a wife like her will never have troubles in life. He further says that the ones who would observe the Vat Savitri fast for their husbands will not lose them prematurely.

Yamraj then gives back Satyavan’s life. Since then, women across the country observe this fast with full devotion.

Vat Savitri Vrat: Shubh Muhurat 2022

The Amavasya Tithi started on 29 May 2022 at 2:54 pm and will end on 30 May 2022 at 4:59 pm.

