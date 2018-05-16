Varanasi flyover collapse LIVE updates: Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he has asked Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to personally monitor rescue and relief work. A committee has also been constituted to probe the incident and submit a report in 48 hours.
A portion of a flyover being built by a state-run corporation collapsed on a busy road in Varanasi on Tuesday, killing at least 18 people as it crushed a mini bus, cars and two-wheelers.
Officials feared that the toll may rise.
Hours later, people were still believed buried under the rubble of the flyover with several cranes being deployed to lift the concrete girder that crashed around 4 pm on the road that leads to the Varanasi-Allahabad highway.
Reports said at least 20 people were injured in the accident barely 100 metres from the Varanasi Cantonment railway station.
A mini bus and four cars came under the slab, officials said. Eight to 10 two-wheelers were also trapped, Director General of Police OP Singh said.
Local residents said cyclists and pedestrians also use the stretch of the road, narrowed because of the construction activity. Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner Sanjay Kumar said 18 bodies were pulled out.
Five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, with about 250 personnel, rushed to the accident site.
An NDRF official said at least three people were rescued. Rescue workers used metal cutters to free people caught in their vehicles.
The Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Ltd is building the 2,261-metre bridge at a cost of Rs 129 crore, officials said. The span which fell on Tuesday was laid barely three months ago, they added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, expressed grief over the deaths while the Opposition targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the tragedy in the "top-priority constituency of the country".
The tragedy is similar to the flyover collapse in Kolkata two years back when over 25 people were killed.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced a three-member committee to probe into the accident and give its report within 48 hours.
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya headed for Varanasi from Lucknow, an official spokesperson said.
"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. I pray that the injured recover soon. Spoke to officials and asked them to ensure all possible support to those affected," Modi tweeted.
In another tweet, the prime minister said he had spoken to Adityanath. "The Uttar Pradesh government is monitoring the situation very closely and is working on the ground to assist the affected," he said.
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Governor Ram Naik and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the deaths. Opposition Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the state government, suggesting that corruption led to the tragedy.
"This is the reality of development in the top-priority constituency of the country. The ministers of the state used to visit this district for regular inspections. Is this incident an accident or result of corruption? This should be told to the people of Varanasi by the state government," the Samajwadi Party chief said.
Yadav appealed to his party workers to cooperate with the administration in relief and rescue operations. The accident should be probed "honestly", he demanded.
The state government probe will be headed by Agriculture Production Commissioner Raj Pratap Singh and will include Irrigation Department head Bhupendra Singh and Jal Nigam MD Rajesh Mittal, Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: May 16, 2018 06:57 AM
Highlights
State govt-formed panel at site to investigate incident
Raj Pratap Singh, member of the probe committee constituted by Uttar Pradesh government, is at the site of the incident. He refused to comment on the investigation. "Until we complete the investigation, talk to everyone and check all the records, it won't be right to say anything," he said. The panel has been given 2 days' time to submit a report.
Keshav Prasad Maurya to monitor relief work; panel constituted to probe incident
Addressing a press conference on the Varanasi flyover collapse, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he has asked Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and the concerned minister to personally monitor rescue and relief work. He said that a committee has also been constituted to probe the incident and submit a report in 48 hours.
"We have assured proper treatment for them. Maurya has taken preliminary action against responsible authorities," ANI quoted Adityanath as saying.
Cannot tell reason of collapse till probe is done: KR Sudan, Project Manager
KR Sudan, Project Manager, says, "I cannot tell the reason of this incident till the investigation is done. Cranes are still coming, rescue operations are still underway."
Home Minister Rajnath Singh takes stock of situation, offers condolences
Home Minister Rajnath Singh took stock of the situation in Varanasi where at least 18 people were killed when an under-construction bridge collapsed.
Culprits will not be spared: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
Death toll rises to 18, says NDRF personnel
All the 18 bodies have been taken out and the injured have been rushed to the hospital. Among them, two dead bodies have been identified as Sanjay Kumar and Rakesh Kumar. Meanwhile, Deputy chief minister KP Maurya has reached Varanasi and has told media that culprits will not be spared.- Input by Amit Singh
Images of rescue operations from the site
Press note from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office
325 NDRF workers are helping in rescue operations
Around 325 NDRF workers are helping in the rescue operations. NHAI workers have also reached for the rescue operation along with cranes. One injured, who was taken to the hospital, has succumbed to his injuries. - Input by Amit Singh
ADG Crime UP, Shri Chandra Prakash, addressed media on flyover collapse
Six bodies recovered; none identified yet
Six dead bodies, including one of a woman, have been recovered from the spot. No one could be identified.- Input by Mridula Srivastava
Akhilesh Yadav says govt has to answer whether the incident is an accident or a result of corruption
Rescue workers at work at the site
Video by Amit Singh
Uttar Pradesh Police requests people to stay away from accident site
Varanasi District Administration may take help from the army for the rescue operation
The District Magistrate office said the Varanasi District Administration may take help from the army for the rescue operation. Inputs by Mridula Srivastava
Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav asks party members to reach the spot and help people
16 bodies recovered, 3 safely rescued: Relief commissioner
Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar says 16 bodies have been recovered while three people have been safely rescued.- ANI
Five bodies recovered from the debris of collapsed flyover in Varanasi, says official
Fallen piece has not yet been moved; people still trapped under it
The fallen piece could not be moved yet and people are still trapped under that. There are around 12 cranes at the spot but only 8 have been pressed into service. A few of the people injured in the accident have been taken to Cancer hospital but the hospital is not equipped to handle such trauma cases. Meanwhile, boys from the Banaras Hindu University have reached the spot to help people. - Input by Amit Singh
People help in rescue operations at the site
BHU trauma centre preparing to receive critically injured
Image courtesy: Amit Singh
Girder flipped from crane while being adjusted: Eyewitness
According to an eyewitness, the girder flipped from the crane while being adjusted on the pillars. There was no diversion on the road and no arrangement of services like ambulance and safety at the site.According to an officer of UP State Bridge Corporation, the interlocking workwas underway when the accident happened arounbd 6 pm.- Input by Amit Singh
Document of probe ordered by the Yogi Adityanath government - Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters
Yogi Adityanath sets up three-member committee to probe incident
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath sets up three-member committee to probe flyover collapse, says official- PTI
Flyover was being built by UP State Bridge Corporation
This flyover was being constructed by Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation and was supposed to be inaugurated last December. According to DM Yogeshwar Ram Mishra, five teams of NDRF have been deployed for the rescue.Police says one city bus, five cars, two auto rickshaws and many motorcycles are under the debris. The NDRF has rescued five critically injured people. (Inputs by Amit Singh)
Yogi Adityanath announces compensation of Rs 5 lakh for kin of those dead, Rs 2 lakh for injured
An image of a car trapped under the collapsed flyover- Image courtesy: Amit Singh
Cantt hospital evacuated for the injured
Police force of 9 police stations are at the site and wards of Cantt hospital and district hospital have been evacuated for the injured. -Input by Amit Singh
Narendra Modi offers condolences over loss of lives, says UP govt monitoring situation
Dozen cranes rushed for rescue operations
More than 15 people lost their lives after an under-construction flyover collapsed. The district administration has rushed to the spot for rescue operation and more than a dozen cranes have been pressed into service.- Image courtesy- Saurabh Sharma
Rescue operations expedited
The priority is to rush the injured to hospitals and give them the required medical attention. Authorities believe once the collapsed chunk is lifted, it will be easier to make a head count of the injured.
DGP OP Singh recalls Kolkata flyover collapse, says many trapped may be construction workers
DGP OP Singh says, "We are in the process of evacuating the 50 people trapped under the debris. A majority of the people trapped are suspected to be the construction workers." Singh also recalls the Kolkata flyover collapse and goes onto say that rescue operations are on in full swing. - CNN-News 18
Deputy CM KP Maurya and Minister Neelkanth Tiwari have been directed by chief minister to go to Varanasi's Cantt area
More than 12 dead in Varanasi Cantonment area
More than 12 people dead, several feared trapped after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi's Cantonment's area. Around 50 are feared to be still trapped under the debris.NDRF has been rushed to the spot. - ANI
