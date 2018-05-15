LIVE updates: A portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed near Cantt railway station in Varanasi on Tuesday. At least 12 people have died, according to media reports. Around 50 people are suspected to be trapped. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers condolences, says Uttar Pradesh government is monitoring situation. Yogi Adityanath set up a three-member committee to probe incident.

SpotVisuals from #Varanasi: Portion of an under construction flyover collapses near Varanasi Cantt railway station, several feared trapped pic.twitter.com/126cWZhEbj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2018

According to CNN News18, a girder of the flyover collapsed, trapping around 50 people, mostly labourers. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has reached the spot. GP OP Singh has said, "We are in the process of evacuating the 50 people trapped under the debris. A majority of the people trapped are suspected to be the construction workers." Singh also recalled the Kolkata flyover collapse and went onto say that rescue operations are on in full swing.

In 2016, around 24 people were killed 50 injured in a stampede on an overcrowded Rajghat bridge on the border of Varanasi and Chandauli.

In 2014, a flyover under construction in Kolkata collapsed crushing 22 people and injuring 78. Several people continue to be trapped under debris. The bridge collapsed at around 12.45 pm, on the congested road intersection in Burrabazar, in the city's northern section.