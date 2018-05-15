LIVE updates: A portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed near Cantt railway station in Varanasi on Tuesday. At least 12 people have died, according to media reports. Around 50 people are suspected to be trapped. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers condolences, says Uttar Pradesh government is monitoring situation. Yogi Adityanath set up a three-member committee to probe incident.
SpotVisuals from #Varanasi: Portion of an under construction flyover collapses near Varanasi Cantt railway station, several feared trapped pic.twitter.com/126cWZhEbj
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2018
According to CNN News18, a girder of the flyover collapsed, trapping around 50 people, mostly labourers. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has reached the spot. GP OP Singh has said, "We are in the process of evacuating the 50 people trapped under the debris. A majority of the people trapped are suspected to be the construction workers." Singh also recalled the Kolkata flyover collapse and went onto say that rescue operations are on in full swing.
In 2016, around 24 people were killed 50 injured in a stampede on an overcrowded Rajghat bridge on the border of Varanasi and Chandauli.
In 2014, a flyover under construction in Kolkata collapsed crushing 22 people and injuring 78. Several people continue to be trapped under debris. The bridge collapsed at around 12.45 pm, on the congested road intersection in Burrabazar, in the city's northern section.
Updated Date: May 15, 2018 19:50 PM
19:50 (IST)
Document of probe ordered by the Yogi Adityanath government - Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters
19:42 (IST)
Yogi Adityanath sets up three-member committee to probe incident
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath sets up three-member committee to probe flyover collapse, says official- PTI
19:34 (IST)
Flyover was being built by UP State Bridge Corporation
This flyover was being constructed by Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation and was supposed to be inaugurated last December. According to DM Yogeshwar Ram Mishra, five teams of NDRF have been deployed for the rescue.Police says one city bus, five cars, two auto rickshaws and many motorcycles are under the debris. NDRF has rescued five critically injured people. (Inputs by Amit Singh)
19:32 (IST)
Yogi Adityanath announces compensation of Rs 5 lakh for kin of those dead, Rs 2 lakh for injured
19:25 (IST)
An image of a car trapped under the collapsed flyover- Image courtesy: Amit Singh
19:18 (IST)
Cantt hospital evacuated for the injured
Police force of 9 police stations are at the site and wards of Cantt hospital and district hospital have been evacuated for the injured. -Input by Amit Singh
19:16 (IST)
Narendra Modi offers condolences over loss of lives, says UP govt monitoring situation
19:13 (IST)
Dozen cranes rushed for rescue operations
More than 15 people lost their lives after an under-construction flyover collapsed. The district administration has rushed to the spot for rescue operation and more than a dozen cranes have been pressed into service.- Image courtesy- Saurabh Sharma
18:55 (IST)
Rescue operations expedited
The priority is to rush the injured to hospitals and give them the required medical attention. Authorities believe once the collapsed chunk is lifted, it will be easier to make a head count of the injured.
18:50 (IST)
DGP OP Singh recalls Kolkata flyover collapse, says many trapped may be construction workers
DGP OP Singh says, "We are in the process of evacuating the 50 people trapped under the debris. A majority of the people trapped are suspected to be the construction workers." Singh also recalls the Kolkata flyover collapse and goes onto say that rescue operations are on in full swing. - CNN-News 18
18:46 (IST)
Deputy CM KP Maurya and Minister Neelkanth Tiwari have been directed by chief minister to go to Varanasi's Cantt area
18:44 (IST)
More than 12 dead in Varanasi Cantonment area
More than 12 people dead, several feared trapped after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi's Cantonment's area. Around 50 are feared to be still trapped under the debris.NDRF has been rushed to the spot. - ANI