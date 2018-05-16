Varanasi flyover collapse: FIR lodged against UP Bridge Corporation, senior govt officials; four suspended

Several officials of the UP Bridge Corporation have been booked and four suspended for the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi on Tuesday, that killed 15 people and injured 11. This comes amid allegations of bodies being handed over to relatives after charging Rs 300 at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) hospital mortuary.

According to NDTV, a First Investigation Report (FIR) filed on Wednesday does not name anyone but lists officials in supervisory positions and contractors to whom jobs were outsourced. The cases have been filed under sections of negligence and culpable homicide not amounting to murder, the report said.

An investigation ordered by the Yogi Adityanath government into the flyover collapse is underway. Sources in the state government told NDTV that initial probe findings point at huge negligence.

DNA reported that Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is also the PWD minister, suspended the chief project manager of the bridge HC Tiwari, project manager KR Sudan, assistant engineer Rajendra Singh and junior engineer Lal Chand. All the four suspended officers were looking after the construction of the flyover

Eighteen persons were killed on Tuesday when the under-construction flyover collapsed. The incident took place in front of the Varanasi Cantt Railway Station.

"Many cars are buried under the heap of rubble and over two dozen persons were injured in the incident. The death toll may go up," a police official had told IANS.

The flyover was being constructed by the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation between Chauka Ghat bus stand and Lahartara.

Adityanath had formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident. The committee has been asked to submit its findings within 48 hours of the incident, said a statement from the chief minister's office.

Mourning the loss of lives, Adityanath said: "My condolence to the affected families. I have sent Dy CM & minister Neelkanth Tiwari to the spot. Formed committee to look into the incident, report to come in 48 hours." The chief minister also said, "five teams of NDRF (250 jawans) with full equipment rushed to the spot of the accident in Varanasi. Compensation of Rs five lakh for kin of those dead and Rs two lakh for seriously injured in the incident."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet mourned the deaths, saying: "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. I pray that the injured recover soon. Spoke to officials and asked them to ensure all possible support to those affected."

With inputs from IANS