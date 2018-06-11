Atal Bihari Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi visit former PM

New Delhi: Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been ailing for long, was admitted to AIIMS on Monday for routine check-up and investigations and his condition was stated to be stable.

"He has been admitted for examination and management. He is stable," according to a statement issued by the premier hospital. A team of doctors under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria are conducting tests on the 93-year-old leader, the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the BJP patriarch at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Modi enquired about the well-being of Vajpayee and met his family members, official sources said. The Prime Minister's Office also tweeted about the hospital visit.

PM @narendramodi visited former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS today. He was at AIIMS for about 50 minutes. The Prime Minister interacted with family members of Shri Vajpayee. He also spoke to doctors and enquired about the health of Shri Vajpayee. pic.twitter.com/CctZYDJV8o — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 11, 2018

BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Health Minister JP Nadda were among those who paid a visit to the ailing leader. A BJP statement said that the leader was admitted for routine check-up and investigations on doctors' advice. The BJP stalwart was the prime minister between 1998 and 2004.

As his health deteriorated, he slowly withdrew from public life and has been confined to his residence for many years.

With inputs from PTI