Vaishnava Kamika Ekadashi 2022: Know significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and mantra

The Kamika Ekadashi vrat is a three-day long fast during which a few devotees don’t drink water while some consume only sattvic food. People can only break their fast the following day, during sunrise

Sawan month has begun and it is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year for the Hindu community. During this holy month, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are widely worshiped across temples in the country. Amid this sacred time, the Vaishnava Ekadashi fast during the Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha of the Hindu calendar is also observed.

As per the Hindu calendar, Vaishnava Kamika Ekadashi this year will be observed on 24 July (Sunday). One this special day, devotees in large numbers worship Lord Vishnu. They believe that their wishes get fulfilled by worshipping him on Vaishnava Ekadashi. Devotees also believe that a person who fasts on this day receives Lord Vishnu's gift of forgiveness.

Details on Shubh Muhurat:

On 23 July, the Kanima Ekadashi will begin at 11:27 am and end on 24 July at 1:45 pm. According to Udayatithi, the Kamika Ekadashi fast is supposed to be kept on 24 July.

Puja Vidhi to follow:

The Kamika Ekadashi vrat is a three-day long fast. During these specific days, few followers don’t drink water while others consume only sattvic food, which are light and healthy. People can only break their fast the following day, during sunrise.

Here are few rules to keep in mind:

Wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Prepare yourselves to perform puja.

Puja ka thali should include tulsi leaves, fresh fruits, sweets, panchamrit and yellow flowers.

Devotees are advised to recite the story of Kamika Ekadashi at home especially to children.

Then, aarti is performed and prasad is distributed.

Mantra:

Devotees recite Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevay mantra during Vaishnava Kamika Ekadashi.

Significance:

The Bhagavata Purana — which is one of Hinduism's eighteen great Puranas — describes the significance of this day. As per the holy book, Lord Krishna revealed to Narad Muni that fasting on Kamika Ekadashi is regarded holy. It is equal to bathing in the Ganga to apologise and ask forgiveness for all the sins committed in life. It is also believed that to clean, repair and revive our soul a partial or full fast should be observed to receive special blessings.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.