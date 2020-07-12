Vadodara Police registers FIR against Shubham Mishra, detains him for alleged rape threats against comedian Agrima Joshua

Mishra had on Saturday uploaded a video on his Instagram account in which he used abusive language and issued rape threats against the comedian over some comments she had made on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Vadodara Police on Sunday registered an FIR against one Shubham Mishra and detained him for allegedly issuing rape threats to stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua on social media.

Vadodara City Police took suo moto action in respect of an abusive, threatening video which was uploaded and shared on Social media by Shubham Mishra. We have detained him and initiated legal process for registration of FIR against him under relevent section of IPC and IT act. pic.twitter.com/XM6J8y4nDx — Vadodara City Police (@Vadcitypolice) July 12, 2020

According to The Indian Express, the cyber crime cell of the Vadodara Police has booked Mishra under IPC sections 294 (obscenity), 354 (A), 504 (intentionally insults to break public peace) 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (intending to insult modesty of a woman).

The police took suo moto cognisance and also booked Mishra under IT Act 67 (transmission of electronic material which is lascivious or tends to deprave or corrupt people).

According to a report in Ahmedbadad Mirror, Mishra had on Saturday uploaded a video on his Instagram account in which he used abusive language and issued rape threats against the comedian over some comments she had made on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The video had garnered outrage on social media.

In response to a tweet by actor Swara Bhaskar demanding police action against the 26-year-old Mishra, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked the Mumbai Police to take legal action.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj taught us to respect women.But if someone is using/threatening the wrong language about women, then there is a law for them. @MahaCyber1 verify this video. @CPMumbaiPolice take appropriate legal action against the person in the video as per the rules. https://t.co/4zxwOTIh0r — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) July 12, 2020

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had written to Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha on Saturday, seeking immediate action from Gujarat Police against Mishra, reported news agency PTI. The NCW said it has been tagged in a video posted on Twitter in which the man can be seen hurling abuses and giving rape threats to the woman.

"The NCW is committed to creating safe online space for women and ensuring cyber security to women and is perturbed by the rise in use of cyberspace to instigate crime against women," NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said in the letter.

According to reports, a clip from Joshua's show in Mumbai last year, in which she spoke about comments by Quora users on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Statute being built in Mumbai had recently gone viral on social media and Joshua had since then been at the receiving end of threats and abuse online. Following the outrage, Joshua had on Friday taken down the clip and also apologised after Deshmukh directed police to take action against her.

I am sorry for having hurt the sentiments of the many followers of the great leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. My heartfelt apologies to followers of the great leader, who I sincerely respect. The video has already been taken down. Please amplify. — Agrima Joshua 🇮🇳 (@Agrimonious) July 10, 2020

According to the Ahmedabad Mirror report, Mishra has also apologised to the comedian and said that he didn't give any rape threats. He also said that he was ashamed for making such a video and has deleted it.