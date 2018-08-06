You are here:
Uzbek woman singing 'Ichak Dana Bichak Dana' amuses Sushma Swaraj; external affairs ministry tweets video

India FP Staff Aug 06, 2018 10:25:03 IST

Tashkent: Official spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar, tweeted a short video on 5 August of an Uzbek woman singing a Bollywood song, as Sushma Swaraj stands next to her amused.

Screenshot from Twitter/@MEAIndia.

The video was tweeted at 12.30 am from the official account of Ministry of External Affairs where Sushma Swaraj is standing next to an Uzbek woman who is singing a Hindi song titled 'Ichak Dana Bichak' from the 1955 Bollywood movie Shree 420.

Bollywood knows no boundaries! More so in Uzbekistan where Raj Kapoor and Nargis are household names. Salute to this Uzbek woman for her spirit as she hums the song 'इचक दाना बीचक दाना' from the classic Shri 420! @SushmaSwarajpic.twitter.com/I9ksvWukxo

Swaraj, who is on her first visit to Uzbekistan, was personally received by Uzbek foreign minister Kamilov at the airport. She reached the Uzbek capital on the final leg of her three-nation tour after concluding her "result-oriented" visit to Kyrgyzstan, during which she held talks with the country's top leadership to deepen and reinvigorate the bilateral ties across all sectors.

Sushma Swaraj and her Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov held "productive discussion" in the fields of trade and economy, defence and security, and exchanged views on regional and global issues during delegation-level talks on Saturday.

Swaraj is on a three-nation tour to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan as part of India's efforts to boost strategic partnership with the resource-rich Central Asian nations.


