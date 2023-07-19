Uttarkhand to get more rain, IMD issues red alert in Maharashtra

Monsoon mayhem has resulted in devastating consequences across India, leading to the tragic loss of over 150 lives.

Himachal Pradesh has been severely affected, with 125 reported deaths caused by flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides. The state has incurred extensive damages amounting to Rs 4,691 crore, and currently, 682 roads remain blocked.

The local meteorological office has issued a yellow alert and predicted heavy rains at isolated places in the state till July 22.

Tragically, on Tuesday, three individuals lost their lives when their vehicle plunged into a stream as a section of the road collapsed in the Nankneri region of Dharamshala.

In the Indora sub-division of Kangra district, a rescue operation spanning nine hours took place to save 55 individuals, including children. The operation concluded around 5 am on Tuesday.

Simultaneously, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur appealed to the state government on Tuesday to expedite road clearance efforts in regions known for apple and other fruit cultivation. This measure is aimed at minimizing losses for the growers in these areas.

Many regions are still awaiting relief assistance even after 10 days since the calamity occurred. The affected people are enduring immense difficulties as they continue to face challenges such as water scarcity, power outages, limited communication, and inadequate medical facilities, the chief minister said in a statement.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Uttarakhand has issued a yellow alert, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by intense precipitation in all 13 districts on Wednesday. Additionally, the weather department has issued an orange alert for Friday (July 21), advising people to avoid approaching rivulets, rivers, and rain drains.

Against the backdrop of continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the State Disaster Control Room on Tuesday to assess the situation. He instructed officials to remain vigilant and prepared for any contingencies.

Several roads, including national highways, were closed due to landslides due to incessant rains in the state.

Maharashtra has been severely affected with incessant rainfall. IMD has issued red alert for the state.

In view of heavy rains in the state, NDRF has deployed a total of 12 teams across Maharashtra.

5 teams have been deployed in Mumbai, 1 team each in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nagpur, and Thane districts of the state.