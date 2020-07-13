Uttarakhand Sanskrit Education Board to conduct exams from 20 to 23 July; check ussp.org.in for details

The Uttarakhand Sanskrit Education Board or USEB has decided to conduct its examinations from 20 to 23 July.

The Uttarakhand Sanskrit Education Board (USEB) has decided to conduct its examinations from 20 to 23 July.

According to a report in The Times of India, the USEB secretary released an order saying that the exams will be held in two shifts.

The USEB exams will be conducted keeping in mind the social distancing guidelines issued by the Central and the state governments to restrict the spread of COVID-19.

The examinations will be conducted across 59 centres. These centres will be sanitised two days ahead of the commencement of the examinations.

Students appearing for the examination will have to cover their mouth and nose with face masks and carry sanitiser.

Thermal scanning will be done before letting the candidates enter the examination hall.

As per a report in Times Now, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) had conducted the pending Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from June 20.

The dates of conducting the examinations were decided during a meeting of UBSE education secretary R Meenakshi with district officials. The decision was taken keeping in mind the heavy rainfall Uttarakhand receives in the last week of June.

The dates for the announcement of UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2020 results have not yet been released but the report states that the evaluation of the answer sheets are expected to be completed by 15 July.

As per a report in Jagran Josh, the Directorate of Sanskrit Education and Sanskrit Education Council was established in Uttarakhand with the purpose of promoting Sanskrit Education in the state.

Candidates can check the details at USEB official website - ussp.org.in.