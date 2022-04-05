Uttarakhand: Finance ministry releases Rs 162 crore for development of state

On 29 March 2022, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami proclaimed that the state government is committed to making Uttarakhand the number one state of the country by 2025

Dehradun: Under the 'Scheme of Financial Assistance to States for Capital Investment', the Union Ministry of Finance, on Monday, has released the remaining fund of Rs 162 crore for the development of Uttarakhand.

The amount of Rs 365 crore (3,65,00,00,000) has already been released and now the remaining Rs 162 (1,62,00,00,000) have also been sanctioned by the union government. Thus, a total of Rs 527 crore (5,27,00,00,000) has been issued to the state for the purpose of its development.

"Uttarakhand is moving towards the path of development with the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the cooperation of the Central Government," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for issuing the required amount.

An official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had announced that for the financial year 2022-23, there would be a need for withdrawal of funds from the Consolidated Fund of the state, under which, according to the provisions mentioned in Article 206 of the Constitution, a four-month vote on the account has been presented in the House for the withdrawal of committed items.

He also said that the state government is committed to fulfilling the promises and resolutions made to the people of the state along with the resolutions of the Governor's address.

