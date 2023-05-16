Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami says 90% of Uniform Civil Code draft completed for implementation in state

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said the Uniform Civil Code’s (UCC) draft is completed by 90 per cent. The government-constituted committee will submit its proposals by June 30.

The Bhartiya Janta Party had promised the implementation of UCC in its last assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, Dhami constituted a five-member committee for the same days after assuming the position of chief minister.

Talking to reporters at Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district, Dhami said the panel headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai has completed 90 per cent of the work related to the drafting of the UCC.

He said, “The committee we constituted to draft the Uniform Civil Code has completed almost 90 per cent of the work. They will prepare the draft by June 30. We will move towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code. It is our expectation from other states of the country that all states move towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code.”

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA and party General Secretary Rafiqul Islam slammed BJP and said that the party knows it cannot go ahead with the implementation of UCC and is discussing about it only for “vote bank politics.”

Rafiqul said, “BJP can’t implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country and BJP also knows it very well. But they (BJP) are talking about it only for vote bank politics.”

“They (BJP) can’t implement it in Goa, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Chennai, Bengaluru. BJP also knows it very well, so they are talking about the state, they don’t talk about Delhi. Before the election in Gujarat, they said that they will bring UCC and said the same in Uttarakhand also and they took resolution and passed a bill. But why they haven’t implemented it in Uttarakhand? A similar thing happened in Uttar Pradesh also and they are not able to bring the UCC,” he added.

Assam CM says UCC to be implemented in India soon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that UCC will be soon implemented in the entire country. He added that he will bring an end to polygamy in Assam.

“There are some people in India who thought they can marry four women. That was their thinking. But, I say you will not be able to do four marriages. Those days are going to come to an end. That day is not far. Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is going to come in India and time has also come to make India a true secular nation,” he said.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.