Uttarakhand: Cloudburst in Pithoragarh damages dam of Seraghat Hydro Power Plant; no casualties reported

Jul 02, 2018

A cloudburst hit Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Monday causing damage to dam of Seraghat Hydro Power Plant. According to ANI reports, no casualties have been reported.

A video footage of the cloudburst showed water flowing through the streets of the town. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the state over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Rishikesh-Gangotri route on NH-94 was closed following landslides occurring near Kunjapuri Devi Temple, Rishikesh since Sunday. Machines were deployed to clear the road by the District Administration. IMD predicted heavy rain in many parts of north India including parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, reported Times Now.

Last month, Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Nainital districts witnessed heavy rainfall between 15 June and 17 June.

 


