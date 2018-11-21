Uttarakhand civic election 2018: BJP wins three mayoral seats including Rishikesh, Kashipur and Rudrapur

Dehradun: The ruling BJP in Uttarakhand on Tuesday won three of the seven mayoral seats and was leading in one as counting for the urban civic body polls went on till late Tuesday night. The BJP won Rishikesh, Kashipur and Rudrapur mayoral seats, while its mayoral candidate was leading in Dehradun. The Congress was leading in the race for mayor in Haridwar, Kotdwar and Haldwani.

Results of a large number of seats are still awaited. Independents which included both Congress and BJP rebels did well in the wards, winning 28 of the 68 councillor seats in Tehri. They were followed by the BJP with 27 and the Congress with 13 seats.

Voting was held for 84 urban local bodies, including seven municipal corporations, 39 municipal councils and 38 Nagar panchayats, on 18 November. The civic body polls are a high stakes battle for the ruling BJP which is looking to match its own impressive showing in the Vidhan Sabha polls in 2017 where it won 57 out of the 70 Assembly seats. It is significant for the Congress too which is struggling to stage a comeback.