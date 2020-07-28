Uttarakhand Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2020 Date: UBSE to declare scores tomorrow at 11 am; check ubse.uk.gov.in
Uttarakhand Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2020 Date: Schedule to be concluded on 25 March, some of the Uttarakhand Class 10 and 12 exams were postponed till June due to the nationwide lockdown
The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the Class 10 and 12 board results on Wednesday (29 July) at 11 am.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, UBSE secretary Neeta Tiwari said that both the results will be declared together at the board's headquarters in Ramnagar. State education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the board RK Kunwar will be present during the announcement of results.
Tiwari further said that the results are being announced together as a delay due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases would have hampered the process to apply for higher education of students. Students who are residing in various containment zones and were not able to take the examinations have been marked on an average basis, she added.
Once declared, students can check the results on UBSE's official website - ubse.uk.gov.in. The evaluation of answer sheets had concluded by 15 July.
Steps to check UK Board Class 10th and Class 12th result 2020:
Step 1: Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 10th Result 2020 or UBSE 12th Result 2020
Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.
The Uttarakhand board results are usually released in the first week of June, but got delayed this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. Around 1.35 lakh students appeared in the Class 12 exams and 1.4 lakh students took the Class 10 exams.
Uttarakhand Class 10 board exams were scheduled to be held between 3 to 25 March and the Class 12 exams were to conducted from 2 to 25 March. However, due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, exams could not held as per schedule. Pending exams were later conducted between 20 and 23 June.
Last year, 76.43 percent students cleared the Class 10 exams while Class 12 students registered a pass percentage of 80.13 percent.
