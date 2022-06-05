Uttarakhand: 22 killed, 6 injured after bus falls into gorge in Uttarkashi; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Expressing grief over the accident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the district administration to carry out relief and rescue work expeditiously

As many as 22 people were killed and six others got injured after a bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, the local administration informed.

"As per Uttrakhand local Administration, 22 pilgrims died and six injured NDRF team rush to spot and any moment will reach there," MoS Home Nityanand Rai told ANI.

"A bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district. Bodies of 6 people recovered while 6 injured have been sent to the hospital. Police & SDRF on the spot," said DGP Ashok Kumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each," PMO India tweeted.

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each.

"CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Disaster Control Room in Dehradun pertaining to a bus accident in Uttarkashi dist. He directed the district administration to carry out relief & rescue work expeditiously along with proper treatment of the injured," according to the Chief Minister's Office.

"CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Disaster Control Room in Dehradun pertaining to a bus accident in Uttarkashi dist. He directed the district administration to carry out relief & rescue work expeditiously along with proper treatment of the injured," according to the Chief Minister's Office.

"The death of pilgrims, from Panna district, after their bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand, is unfortunate. Our team is in constant touch with the Uttarakhand government. Arrangements being done for the treatment of injured and to bring back the deadbodies," said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

