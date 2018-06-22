Football world cup 2018

Uttar Pradesh youths forced to pelt stones in Jammu and Kashmir, says police; UP Anti-Terrorism Squad to probe matter

India Press Trust of India Jun 22, 2018 10:15:01 IST

Lucknow: Some Uttar Pradesh men who had found jobs in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir have claimed they were made to pelt stones at security forces there.

Director General of Police, OP Singh on Thursday said six youths from Baghpat and Saharanpur districts have complained that they were told to take part in stone pelting.

Fed up with this, they returned home, the officer added.

The youths had gone to Pulwama to work as tailors at a monthly salary of Rs 20,000.

"We will deal with this issue very discreetly,” the DGP said. The state's anti-terror squad will probe the matter.

Baghpat's Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash also mentioned one such case.

He said a man, identified as Nasim, told police that he and some others were kept at a factory in Pulwama.

On one occasion, the labourers there took part in stone pelting.

He was also asked to throw stones but he refused and escaped from the place, the SP added.


