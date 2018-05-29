You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Uttar Pradesh thunderstorm: Death toll rises to 15 as heavy rains, lightning create havoc in various districts

India FP Staff May 29, 2018 15:05:45 IST

Thunderstorm and lightning struck parts of Uttar Pradesh, claiming 15 lives at various places on Tuesday, according to ANI.

As many as six people were killed and three others injured in Unnao district on Monday night, Principal Secretary, Information, Avinish Awasthi said. There are reports of two people each being killed in thunderstorm in Kanpur and Rae Bareli, he said.

Thunderstorms in UP, Rajasthan, Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The incidents have also left some hutments damaged in Unnao and Rae Bareli districts. Respective district magistrates have been directed to undertake rescue works and ensure distribution of relief in 24 hours, Awasthi added.

District Magistrate of Unnao, Ravikumar said while two deaths were caused due to lightning others died in incidents of house collapse and uprooting of trees and electric poles. Movement of traffic on the main Hardoi-Unnao road was hit because of uprooted trees which were later removed, the DM said, adding that life has been adversely affected in several parts of the district because of the thunderstorm.

The Met department has warned that thunderstrom/duststorm were likely at isolated places over eastern parts of the state last night. They have warned that rain or thunderstorm are very likely at isolated places on the state in the next two days.

Thunderstorm has left a spate of destruction this month claiming several lives. On 2-3 May, a storm had killed 134 people and injured over 400 in five states and Uttar Pradesh was the worst affected, accounting for 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district.

At least 18 people have lost their lives in thunderstorm that struck on 9 and 10 May and 51 others in similar incidents

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 29, 2018 15:05 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores