Uttar Pradesh: Three of four siblings die after mother ties their hands, legs, sets them ablaze in Hamirpur district

Banda: A woman killed herself allegedly after tying the hands and legs of her four children and setting them ablaze following a dispute with her husband, police said Saturday. Three of the children died and one child is battling for life, they said.

The incident took place Friday afternoon in Amgaav village in neighbouring Hamirpur district in the Raath Police Station area.

Superintendent of Police (Hamirpur) Hemraj Meena said, "There was a dispute between 28-year-old Premwati alias Sukho and her husband. After this, she tied hands and legs of her children seven-year-old Sapna, five-year-old Prashant, three-year-old Sneha and one-year-old Divyansh and sprinkled kerosene on them and set them ablaze. After this she also set herself on fire."

Meena said Divyansh died on the spot and Sapna died at the community health centre. Premwati, Prashant and Sneha were referred to Jhansi Medical College where Premwati and Sneha died, he said.

Prashant is currently undergoing treatment and is in a critical condition, he said.

The SP said the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and instructions were issued to probe the matter.