You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Uttar Pradesh: Three arrested for waving black flags in front of Amit Shah's convoy in Allahabad

India Press Trust of India Jul 28, 2018 23:04:10 IST

Allahabad:  Three people, including two women, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly waving black flags and jumping in front of Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah's convoy in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

File image of BJP president Amit Shah. PTI

File image of BJP president Amit Shah. PTI

The incident took place on Friday in Dhoomanganj area, Superintendent of Police (City) Brijesh Shrivastav said.

The protesters claimed to be members of the Samajwadi Party's student wing, according to Dhoomanganj Station House Officer Sandeep Mishra. He added that they were arrested on charge of breach of peace.

A purported video of the incident showing police personnel manhandling the protesters has been widely shared on social media.

Shah's four-hour itinerary in Allahabad was packed with temple visits, religious functions and meetings with seers.


Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 23:04 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores