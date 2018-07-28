Uttar Pradesh: Three arrested for waving black flags in front of Amit Shah's convoy in Allahabad

Allahabad: Three people, including two women, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly waving black flags and jumping in front of Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah's convoy in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

The incident took place on Friday in Dhoomanganj area, Superintendent of Police (City) Brijesh Shrivastav said.

The protesters claimed to be members of the Samajwadi Party's student wing, according to Dhoomanganj Station House Officer Sandeep Mishra. He added that they were arrested on charge of breach of peace.

A purported video of the incident showing police personnel manhandling the protesters has been widely shared on social media.

Shah's four-hour itinerary in Allahabad was packed with temple visits, religious functions and meetings with seers.