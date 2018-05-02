Uttar Pradesh: Six, including two teenagers, run over by bus on Lucknow-Faizabad Highway in Barabanki

Lucknow: Six persons, including two teenagers, were run over by a speeding bus while crossing a road in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

Four were killed on the spot, while two succumbed to their injuries later. Two others are said to be critical.

The accident took place on the Lucknow-Faizabad Highway. The traffic was held up for over an hour after the incident.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Rajesh Yadav said prima facie it appeared to be a case of drunken driving. "We are still trying to establish this. Most passengers in the bus had reported it."

The driver of the bus is on the run.

Four of the deceased have been identified as Ritu, 13 and Laxmi, 15 (who are sisters), Ramwati, 45, and Premawati, 48.