Uttar Pradesh: Six children among 14 killed in head-on collision between SUV, truck in Pratapgarh
The accident, in which all the occupants of the SUV died, happened on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway near Deshraj Inara village around 11.45 pm on Thursday
Fourteen people, including six children, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck at a highway in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh late on Thursday, ANI reported.
The accident, in which all the occupants of the SUV died, happened on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway near Deshraj Inara village around 11.45 pm on Thursday.
Pratapgarh: Fourteen persons including six children died after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway under limits of Manikpur police station last night. pic.twitter.com/2WOFMUyO8Z
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2020
Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Arya told NDTV that among the victims, the children were aged between 7 and 15.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the road accident and has directed senior officials to reach the spot and provide all possible assistance, his office was quoted as saying.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
State government's consent mandatory for CBI investigation in its jurisdiction, says Supreme Court
The observation comes at the heels of the governments of Punjab, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh withdrawing their ‘general consent’ to the CBI
Journalist's body found on railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao; FIR against three, including two cops
Police have lodged an FIR against Sub-Inspector Sunita Chaurasia, constable Amar Singh and one other person after the deceased's family said Chaurasia was friends with the scribe and could be behind his death
Supreme Court allows UP govt to fill up 69,000 posts for teachers as per results declared in May
A group of petitions had challenged an Allahabad High Court decision to uphold the cut-off marks for selection of assistant basic teachers in the state