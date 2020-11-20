Uttar Pradesh: Six children among 14 killed in head-on collision between SUV, truck in Pratapgarh

The accident, in which all the occupants of the SUV died, happened on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway near Deshraj Inara village around 11.45 pm on Thursday

Fourteen people, including six children, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck at a highway in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh late on Thursday, ANI reported.

Pratapgarh: Fourteen persons including six children died after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway under limits of Manikpur police station last night. pic.twitter.com/2WOFMUyO8Z — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2020

Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Arya told NDTV that among the victims, the children were aged between 7 and 15.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the road accident and has directed senior officials to reach the spot and provide all possible assistance, his office was quoted as saying.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.